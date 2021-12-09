AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.4% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $87,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.3% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,963.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,867.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,711.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

