AMLT (AMLT) Trading Down 27% This Week

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 9th. AMLT has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $3,393.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AMLT has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AMLT alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.94 or 0.00225131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT (CRYPTO:AMLT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,257,937 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.