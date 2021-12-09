Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMRX. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 808.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

AMRX stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

