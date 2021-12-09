AmonD (AMON) Price Up 17.9% This Week

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $3,576.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,830,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

