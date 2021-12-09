Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,521 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.07% of Amphenol worth $31,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 20.1% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,058,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,382,000 after purchasing an additional 176,783 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 37.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 85,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $83.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $86.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

