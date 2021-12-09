Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.32% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBUY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 331.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $300,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.79. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $88.73 and a 52-week high of $141.00.

