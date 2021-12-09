Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.17.

Analog Devices stock opened at $186.26 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.49 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

