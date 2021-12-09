Analysts Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to Post $5.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.99. Anthem reported earnings of $2.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $25.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.85 to $26.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $28.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $29.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.47.

Shares of ANTM traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $417.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,062. Anthem has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $411.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,415,000 after buying an additional 150,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,041,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after buying an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

