Analysts Anticipate Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.98 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) will report $12.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.70 million to $13.65 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year sales of $45.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.80 million to $45.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $59.25 million, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $61.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,106,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,789,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,391,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $959,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $913,000.

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

