Analysts Anticipate Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to post $90.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.55 million and the lowest is $89.74 million. Golub Capital BDC posted sales of $74.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $366.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.11 million to $371.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $391.70 million, with estimates ranging from $389.35 million to $394.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

GBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 7.72. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 34,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.