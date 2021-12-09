Analysts Anticipate Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to Post $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce $1.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. Hill-Rom posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total transaction of $313,072.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 3,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.91. The stock had a trading volume of 553,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.55. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $93.34 and a fifty-two week high of $156.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

