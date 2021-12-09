Analysts Anticipate iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.73 Million

Analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to post sales of $77.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.50 million. iRhythm Technologies posted sales of $78.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year sales of $318.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $318.50 million to $319.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $362.54 million, with estimates ranging from $350.80 million to $369.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

Shares of IRTC opened at $100.85 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

