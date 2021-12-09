Analysts Anticipate Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Sesen Bio reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Sesen Bio stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.89. 15,704,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,294,771. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $177.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.63. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 433.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 45.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 320.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 48.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 34.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

