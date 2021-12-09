Analysts Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.41 Million

Brokerages expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to report sales of $16.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.83 million and the lowest is $16.00 million. Bank of Princeton reported sales of $14.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $66.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.70 million to $66.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $62.09 million, with estimates ranging from $61.46 million to $62.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the second quarter valued at $688,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Bank of Princeton by 24.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the second quarter valued at $878,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Bank of Princeton by 32.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the second quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Princeton stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $201.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 24.16%.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

