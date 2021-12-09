Analysts Anticipate trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.06 Million

Brokerages expect that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will announce $103.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.82 million. trivago reported sales of $38.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 167.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $423.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.46 million to $431.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $730.91 million, with estimates ranging from $610.42 million to $836.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. trivago has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $819.41 million, a PE ratio of -76.33 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in trivago by 536.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 42,710 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in trivago by 53.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 93,011 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of trivago by 212.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

