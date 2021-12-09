Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 9th (ALSN, AMD, APD, ATUS, CHTR, CINF, CNQ, CVI, DEO, EVA)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, December 9th:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $331.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $332.00.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $740.00 target price on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $130.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $77.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $183.00 target price on the stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Samsonite International S.A. is a travel luggage company. It principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. The company’s brand portfolio consist Samsonite(R), Tumi(R), American Tourister(R), Speck(R), Gregory(R), High Sierra(R), Kamiliant(R), ebags(R), Lipault(R) and Hartmann(R). Samsonite International S.A. is based in HONG KONG. “

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. Needham & Company LLC currently has $158.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $175.00.

