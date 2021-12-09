Analysts Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to report sales of $564.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $561.86 million to $568.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $492.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AQN. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.342 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

