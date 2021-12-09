Analysts Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.99. AMERISAFE posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 661.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $51.71 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

