Analysts Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post sales of $76.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.40 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $73.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $304.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.60 million to $305.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $289.15 million, with estimates ranging from $288.50 million to $289.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

BY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group began coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BY opened at $26.93 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

