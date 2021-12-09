Analysts Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will announce $31.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.10 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $30.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $123.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $123.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $128.37 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $131.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $152.92 million, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 44.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

