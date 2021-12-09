Analysts Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.37. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

HASI stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.77. 20,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,979. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

