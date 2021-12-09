Analysts Expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. Hecla Mining also reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Shares of NYSE:HL traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,167,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377,291. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 2.17. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 118.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 48,587 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 776,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 110,302 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

