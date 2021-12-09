Analysts Expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,420%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intrepid Potash.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $51.24 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPI. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72. Intrepid Potash has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $560.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 136,245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 55,584 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.