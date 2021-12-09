Analysts Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $27.57. 278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.12. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 303,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

