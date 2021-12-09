Analysts Expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Monro reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Monro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Monro by 4.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Monro by 21.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Monro has a 1 year low of $47.42 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 63.80%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

