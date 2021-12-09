Analysts Expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will announce $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.14. PayPal posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PayPal.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

PYPL traded down $3.02 on Thursday, hitting $194.33. 193,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,291,595. PayPal has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $228.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.40 and its 200-day moving average is $261.33.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.