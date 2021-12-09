Analysts Expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will post sales of $50.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.41 million to $52.00 million. Safehold posted sales of $39.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $185.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.41 million to $187.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $235.15 million, with estimates ranging from $220.40 million to $248.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 928,111 shares of company stock worth $69,912,359. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter worth about $1,181,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth about $631,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth about $9,935,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 122.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth about $769,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFE opened at $74.22 on Thursday. Safehold has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.75. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44 and a beta of -0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.