Analysts Expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to Post $1.58 EPS

Analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will report $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. Worthington Industries posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WOR. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 64.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

WOR opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.51%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

