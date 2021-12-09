Analysts Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Post Earnings of $4.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.24 and the highest is $4.40. Zebra Technologies posted earnings per share of $4.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $18.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.16 to $18.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $19.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $19.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $8,016,387. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $605.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $559.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $363.00 and a 52 week high of $614.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.56.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

