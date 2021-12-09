Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 9th (CASY, CNM, CPSI, CURV, ESPR, EW, FE, INBK, KFY, LOVE)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 9th:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $264.00 to $256.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $33.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $12.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $130.00 to $135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $124.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $38.00 to $39.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $61.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $106.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $56.00 to $52.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $290.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $229.00 to $236.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $6.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $43.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $790.00 to $766.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $400.00 to $300.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $384.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $75.00 to $84.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $34.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $52.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $40.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

