Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 9th (AUCOY, BYDGF, CADE, CNX, CPRI, FWRD, IMAB, LSXMK, MALRY, NET)

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CNX Resources is gaining from its focus on low-cost domestic assets and systematic investments to strengthen operations. Strong contribution from Marcellus and Utica shales will continue to boost production and enable it to achieve the revised production target. Strong free cash flow generation capacity will enable it to lower its debt level and increase the value of shareholders through buyback of shares. It has enough liquidity to meet debt obligations. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past month. However, dependence on third-party assets for processing and transportation, along with tough competition in domestic oil and natural gas markets are headwinds. Natural gas E&P operations involve a lot of risks, and could impact its operating results going forward.”

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $77.00.

Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. started coverage on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD). Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB). They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $57.00.

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

DZ Bank AG started coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET). The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $71.00.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT). They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT). They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have €40.00 ($44.94) target price on the stock.

Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. started coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA). They issued a positive rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII). The firm issued a positive rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

