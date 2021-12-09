Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for North American Construction Group (NOA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE: NOA) in the last few weeks:

12/8/2021 – North American Construction Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2021 – North American Construction Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – North American Construction Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – North American Construction Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – North American Construction Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/23/2021 – North American Construction Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – North American Construction Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/29/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – North American Construction Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – North American Construction Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE NOA opened at $14.55 on Thursday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $436.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

