Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tesla (TSLA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently:

12/8/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at New Street Research from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $725.00 to $1,000.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/6/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $800.00 to $950.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/9/2021 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Norddeutsche Landesbank. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $950.00 to $1,400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $905.00 to $1,125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $900.00 to $1,200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $755.00 to $800.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $764.00 to $888.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $900.00 to $1,000.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $150.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $800.00 to $830.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $580.00 to $625.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $660.00 to $860.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $940.00 to $1,040.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $900.00 to $1,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $825.00 to $950.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $800.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $850.00 to $950.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $300.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $46.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,022.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,677,709. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,003.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $793.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,839,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,070,860. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

