Analyzing Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) and Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR)

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) and Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dutch Bros and Simplicity Esports and Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dutch Bros 0 1 8 0 2.89 Simplicity Esports and Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dutch Bros presently has a consensus price target of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.85%. Given Dutch Bros’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dutch Bros is more favorable than Simplicity Esports and Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Dutch Bros and Simplicity Esports and Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A Simplicity Esports and Gaming -427.69% -177.68% -89.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Dutch Bros shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of Simplicity Esports and Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dutch Bros and Simplicity Esports and Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Simplicity Esports and Gaming $1.55 million 6.20 -$6.10 million ($6.98) -0.86

Dutch Bros has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Simplicity Esports and Gaming.

Summary

Dutch Bros beats Simplicity Esports and Gaming on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes. It also collects and royalty from over 40 esports gaming centers, owned by franchisees. The centers blend the latest high performance gaming PCs and consoles for casual and competitive gaming, sales of gaming related merchandise and equipment, and organized grassroots leagues and tournaments.

