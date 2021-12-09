Analyzing Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equinix and Ingenia Communities Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $6.00 billion 11.99 $369.78 million $4.75 168.17 Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Ingenia Communities Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Equinix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and Ingenia Communities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 6.59% 6.01% 2.32% Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Equinix and Ingenia Communities Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 4 13 1 2.83 Ingenia Communities Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Equinix presently has a consensus price target of $886.12, suggesting a potential upside of 10.93%. Given Equinix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than Ingenia Communities Group.

Summary

Equinix beats Ingenia Communities Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc. engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Jay Steven Adelson and Albert M. Avery, IV on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile

Ingenia Communities Group owns, manages and develops a portfolio of retirement and lifestyle communities. It operates through four segments: Gardens, Fuel, Food and Beverage Services, Lifestyle & Holidays, Corporate and Other and Lifestyle Development. The Gardens segment provides rental villages. The Settlers segment provides deferred management fee villages. The Lifestyle & Holidays segment comprises of long-term and tourism within lifestyle parks. The Lifestyle Development segment comprises development and sale of manufactured homes. The , Fuel, Food and Beverage Services segment consists of investment in service station operations and food & beverage activities attached to Ingenia Lifestyle and Holiday communities. The Corporate and Other segment comprises investment in development joint venture, deferred management fee village and corporate overheads. The company was founded on January 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

