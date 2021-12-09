Analyzing Polaris (NYSE:PII) & Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Polaris (NYSE:PII) and Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polaris and Volta Inc – Class A’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polaris $7.03 billion 0.93 $124.80 million $9.62 11.24 Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A -$28.04 million N/A N/A

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than Volta Inc – Class A.

Profitability

This table compares Polaris and Volta Inc – Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polaris 7.40% 57.18% 14.01% Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Polaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Polaris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Polaris and Volta Inc – Class A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polaris 2 5 6 1 2.43 Volta Inc – Class A 0 0 4 0 3.00

Polaris currently has a consensus price target of $142.54, suggesting a potential upside of 31.82%. Volta Inc – Class A has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.94%. Given Volta Inc – Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Volta Inc – Class A is more favorable than Polaris.

Summary

Polaris beats Volta Inc – Class A on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

