Analyzing Touchstone Bankshares (TSBA) and Its Peers

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS: TSBA) is one of 319 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Touchstone Bankshares to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchstone Bankshares’ rivals have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Touchstone Bankshares Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

Dividends

Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Touchstone Bankshares pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Touchstone Bankshares is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Touchstone Bankshares N/A $2.29 million 9.79 Touchstone Bankshares Competitors $1.21 billion $208.72 million 12.11

Touchstone Bankshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares. Touchstone Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Touchstone Bankshares and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Touchstone Bankshares Competitors 2156 8946 7229 508 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 8.41%. Given Touchstone Bankshares’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Touchstone Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Touchstone Bankshares rivals beat Touchstone Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.

