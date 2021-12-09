Analyzing ZIVO Bioscience (ZIVO) and The Competition

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS: ZIVO) is one of 31 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ZIVO Bioscience to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 -$9.11 million -2.49 ZIVO Bioscience Competitors $8.66 billion $1.03 billion 20.96

ZIVO Bioscience’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ZIVO Bioscience. ZIVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -137.58% ZIVO Bioscience Competitors -3.55% 2.68% 0.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ZIVO Bioscience and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIVO Bioscience Competitors 382 1274 1300 33 2.33

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 28.15%. Given ZIVO Bioscience’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZIVO Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZIVO Bioscience competitors beat ZIVO Bioscience on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

