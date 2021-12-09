Anchor Protocol (ANC) Market Cap Hits $690.51 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.79 or 0.00007914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $690.51 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00012338 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003968 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00073680 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,054,828 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

