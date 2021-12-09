Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:AOMR opened at $16.80 on Thursday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). Research analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOMR. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

