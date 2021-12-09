Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €51.00 by UBS Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($64.04) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.56 ($72.54).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of €82.03 ($92.17) and a 52 week high of €110.10 ($123.71).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.