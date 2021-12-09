Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.26

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and traded as low as $24.70. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 28,609 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

