Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend by 24.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Annaly Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 84.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.4%.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $8.47. 10,544,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,399,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Annaly Capital Management stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Annaly Capital Management worth $52,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NLY shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.