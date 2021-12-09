Annie Armstrong Sells 3,686 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $169,408.56.

On Thursday, October 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $107,594.34.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,409. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.74 and a beta of 2.12.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,842 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

