Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Position Trimmed by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 772.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,903 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at $296,580,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 312.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,948,000 after purchasing an additional 380,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 26.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,611,000 after purchasing an additional 278,826 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Anthem by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $415.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.27. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.47.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

