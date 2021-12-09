Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.47.

Anthem stock opened at $415.97 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

