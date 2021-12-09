Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Position Lifted by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.06% of Anthem worth $52,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 111.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $415.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $411.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.27. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.47.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

