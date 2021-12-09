Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,337.14 ($17.73).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.91) to GBX 1,100 ($14.59) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.25) to GBX 1,350 ($17.90) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.55) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.06) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,430.96 ($18.98) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,405.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,458.01. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280.50 ($16.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.95.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

