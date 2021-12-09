Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,742 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.06% of AON worth $39,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,087 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100,230 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after acquiring an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after acquiring an additional 299,854 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.90.

AON stock opened at $300.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.26. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

