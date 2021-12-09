Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock Position Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.44% of Apogee Enterprises worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $27,255,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 266,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 259,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after acquiring an additional 256,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,755,000 after acquiring an additional 202,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,541,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $251,165 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $45.02 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.91.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 727.27%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

